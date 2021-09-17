India reports 34,403 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,381,728 on Friday, as 34,403 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 320 deaths were also recorded since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 444,248.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

Currently there are 339,056 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a decrease of 3,867 during the period.

A total of 32,598,424 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 37,950 new recoveries.