UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Thrash South Africa To Complete Test Sweep

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:20 AM

India thrash South Africa to complete Test sweep

Ranchi, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets in straight balls as India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 sweep of the series.

The day's play lasted just 12 balls and the triumph emphatically rammed home India's feat in beating Australia's record of 10 straight home series wins and consolidated their place at the top of the World Test Championship.

For South Africa, who lost two of the three matches by more than an innings, it was one of their worst series in decades.

Nadeem got substitute Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 30 and then Lungi Ngidi for nought to dismiss the tourists for 133 while following on in the fourth day in Ranchi.

India made 497 for nine declared in their first innings. They made South Africa follow on after bowling them out for 162 in their first attempt.

The series saw Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal (215), Virat Kohli (254 not out) and Rohit Sharma (212) all hit double tons against South Africa.

But coach Ravi Shastri said the bowlers had played an equally important part.

"We always wanted to take 20 wickets irrespective of where we were playing. Our batting is pretty much like a Ferrari taking off," said Shastri after the win.

"We are just focussed on taking 20 wickets." After big wins in the first two tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune, fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav took 10 wickets between them this time and opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit his maiden Test double century as India crushed their opponents.

De Bruyn came in to the South African XI in place of Dean Elgar, who was hit on the helmet and concussed by a short paced Umesh Yadav delivery on Monday.

The left-hander had to retire hurt and is now under observation.

Anrich Nortje received a hit on the arm on the final ball of the match after Ngidi's shot hit him and then went to Nadeem for a return catch.

India are scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting November 3 but that series is under threat as the Bangladesh players have gone on strike over payments.

Related Topics

India Century World Australia Bangladesh Ranchi Pune South Africa Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Mayank Agarwal Shahbaz Nadeem November National University All Ferrari Top Coach Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 22, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

9 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

9 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.