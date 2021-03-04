UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 7,264 New COVID-19 Cases, 176 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Indonesia reports 7,264 new COVID-19 cases, 176 new deaths

JAKARTA, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Indonesia's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 7,264 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total tally to 1,361,098, with the death toll adding by 176 to 36,897.

According to the ministry, 6,440 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,176,356.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,009 new confirmed cases, West Java 1,731, Central Java 591, East Kalimantan 512 and East Java 404.

