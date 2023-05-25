Intending pilgrims' 95% complaints swiftly resolved through collaborative efforts: MCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah Munawwarah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Main Control Office (MCO), established by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in Madinah Munawwarah, has swiftly resolved 80 out of 84 complaints received in the last few days, according to the Incharge of MCO, Imtiaz Siddique.

In an interview with APP, Imtiaz Siddique said that the remaining four complaints were currently being processed.

Imtiaz expressed that the MCO had successfully attained a remarkable 95% complaint resolution ratio.

This achievement is attributed to the effective coordination among the sector in charges, Moavineen, local Moavineen, and other stakeholders.

In addition, Imtiaz Siddique noted that over 150 minor issues were resolved without formal registration. These primarily involved complaints concerning food, lost luggage, and separated families. To address such matters, the MCO tactfully resolved them by accommodating split families in one room or hotel, ensuring their needs were met.

More than 17 dedicated personnel were tirelessly serving pilgrims round the clock at the MCO.

The staff of Pakistan House was also actively engaged in coordinating efforts with the MCO, Siddique said.

"To facilitate seamless collaboration, a dedicated WhatsApp group has been established for improved coordination among Moavineen, local Moavineen, and sector commanders," he informed.

Highlighting the issues, he emphasised that following the relocation of the Pakistan House to a new building, the MCO was promptly established despite various problems. The MCO now houses departments dedicated to lost and found services, complaint registration, and more. These proactive initiatives demonstrate the MCO's commitment to efficient complaint resolution and improved community service.

On Wednesday, the MCO efficiently guided seven intending pilgrims to their designated rooms, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for them.

Additionally, several lost hujjaj (pilgrims) were successfully reunited with their respective groups, emphasizing the MCO's effective efforts in facilitating the pilgrimage.

