Interior Ministry Suspends 39 NADRA Employees For Issuing Fake CNICs In Sindh: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Interior ministry suspends 39 NADRA employees for issuing fake CNICs in Sindh: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Friday informed the National Assembly that ministry had suspended around 39 employees of NADRA for their alleged involvement in issuing fake CNICs in Sindh province.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding issuance of bogus Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in the Sindh by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he said that soon after receiving the information, two separate high-level committees of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NADRA were constituted to probe the issue.

As a result of FIA's initial inquiry report, as many as 39 employees were suspended, he added.

He further said that out of 39 suspended employees, First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 10 employees while five had been arrested.

He said soon after completion of the inquiry by NADRA, he said, the report would be made public and shared with the parliament.

On request of the motion movers, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri referred the calling attention notice to the concerned committee.

