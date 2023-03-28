UrduPoint.com

Int'l Flights To Uzbekistan Resumed In SW China's Sichuan

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Int'l flights to Uzbekistan resumed in SW China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:A direct flight from Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, was resumed on Monday, shortening the flight duration between the two places to less than six hours.

The air route is run by China's Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co., Ltd. at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport. Three round trips are scheduled weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

As all the international flights started operations in Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, airlines have accelerated the pace of resuming, adding, and opening international air routes.

