Iran plans to launch satellites in cooperation with Russia: media

TEHRAN,March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Iran plans to launch two homegrown satellites into space in cooperation with Russia in December 2023, Iranian Students' news Agency (ISNA) reported Sunday.

Kowsar and Hodhod, built by an Iranian consortium of knowledge-based companies, are planned to be sent into an orbit 500 km above the Earth's surface by a foreign launch vehicle, said the report.

Kowsar is an observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.5 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveying and demarcation. The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.