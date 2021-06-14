UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Iran reports 10,715 new COVID-19 cases, 3,039,432 in total

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran on Monday reported 10,715 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,039,432.

The pandemic has so far claimed 82,217 lives in Iran, up by 119 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said.

A total of 2,666,601 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,416 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Monday, 4,354,445 people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 851,207 have taken both doses.

Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020.

