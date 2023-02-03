UrduPoint.com

ISSI Seminar Highlights Plights Of Kashmiris, Urges Right Of Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The India Study Center of the Institute of Strategic Studies International (ISSI) on Friday organised a seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, where experts and participants demanded a solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar spoke on the occasion and stated that regardless of political affiliations, all political leaders in Pakistan have contributed to the Kashmir cause. He emphasised that Pakistan's efforts for the people of Kashmir were "not limited to a single day and have a history of seven centuries".

Director of the India Study Center at ISSI, Dr Arshad Ali spoke about the long-standing issue of Kashmir on the United Nations' agenda and how the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resulted in Kashmiri Muslims becoming second-grade citizens.

Director General of ISSI, Sohail Mahmood pointed out that the Kashmir issue is a scar on the conscience of the international community, as the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir has been denied for 75 years.

He expressed concern over the ban on internet in the region and the repressive measures taken by Indian forces.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baluch reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the people of Kashmir and linked the issue with peace in South Asia. She stated that Pakistan has stood with the people of Kashmir for generations.

Chairman of the World Forum for Peace and Justice, Ghulam Nabi Fai stated that according to international media, Kashmir has become a living nightmare for the people of Kashmir. He warned that Kashmir was on the "brink of genocide".

Chairman of the board of Governors, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood highlighted the severe violations of human rights being faced by the Kashmiris. He stressed that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions for the sake of peace in the region.

