UrduPoint.com

Italian Boxer Suspended Because Of Nazi Tattoos

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Italian boxer suspended because of Nazi tattoos

Rome, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :An Italian boxer who entered the ring for a title fight at the weekend with visible Nazi tattoos was suspended on Thursday by the Italian Boxing Federation.

Michele Broili, 28, created an outcry as he lost a Italian super featherweight title fight on points to Hassan Nourdine in Trieste on Saturday.

Nourdine, who is of Moroccan descent, said he felt "disgust" when he "saw the tattoos on Broili's body praising Nazism" as well as "Roman salutes" -- considered a symbol of fascism -- from people in the stands.

The 34-year-old Nourdine said that Broili had been "cordial" at all times before and after the fight.

Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport said it was "unacceptable" that the boxer was allowed to enter the ring with these tattoos which featured several "Nazi symbols" on his chest.

The federation court suspended Broili at least until November 19, the date scheduled for the end of the preliminary investigation opened by the Federal prosecutor.

"The court considers that the public showing of tattoos with unequivocal Nazi symbols and evocations during an official sports competition represents serious and unjustified behaviour for a licensee," it said.

The court added that the tattoos oppose "the general principles of equality, of non-violence and non-discrimination at the base of the sports system".

The National Office for the Fight against Racial Discrimination (UNAR), attached to the office of the Prime Minister, expressed indignation that the fight went ahead.

"We ask that light be shed on the reasons why, faced with such serious conduct, it was not decided to immediately stop the match, and why it took so long to take action against such an apology for Nazism," declared UNAR director Triantafillos Loukarelis, in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Trieste November All From Boxing Boxer Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.