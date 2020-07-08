UrduPoint.com
Italy Quarantines Ocean Viking Ship In Sicily

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Italy quarantines Ocean Viking ship in Sicily

Porto Empedocle, Italy, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Italian maritime authorities placed Tuesday the migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking in quarantine off the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle, charity group SOS Mediterranee said.

Late Monday, 180 migrants on board the vessel were allowed off after nine days and taken to another boat where they will also be quarantined to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

The operation capped a tense few days onboard the Ocean Viking marked by migrants jumping overboard, a suicide attempt and bouts of violence.

The ship is now anchored outside the port, with an AFP correspondant on board, and the crew has been asked to respect a two-week quarantine, the charity said.

The Ocean Viking resumed migrant rescue operations on June 22 after a three-month halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The migrants it brought to Sicily were mainly from Bangladesh, Eritrea, North Africa and Pakistan, and included a pregnant woman and 25 minors.

Italy is now bracing for more rescue ships to arrive, with the local mayor requesting the army be deployed to "protect the citizens" of a poor region that has suffered from economic lockdowns linked to the epidemic.

