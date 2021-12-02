(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Italy's new national airline ITA has firmed up an order for 28 Airbus planes worth billions of Dollars, the European aircraft manufacturer said Wednesday.

The order includes seven A220 and 11 A320neo single-aisle medium-haul aircraft, plus 10 wide-body long-range A330neo aircraft.

The airline also plans to lease long-range A350 aircraft to complement the modernisation of its fleet.

At the last published catalogue prices, the order would be worth nearly 4.7 billion Euros ($5.3 billion), although airlines regularly negotiate large discounts when ordering multiple aircraft.