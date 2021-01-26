UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jailed Belarusian Blogger Ends Hunger Strike After 42 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Jailed Belarusian blogger ends hunger strike after 42 days

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Opposition blogger Igor Losik on Monday ended a hunger strike that he began 42 days ago while in custody on charges of organising anti-government riots in Belarus.

Losik was detained last June and accused of using his popular channel on the Telegram messenger to incite riots ahead of the August presidential election.

"I decided to stop the hunger strike. Why did I do it? Definitely on my own will... I was simply shocked by the unbelievable wave of solidarity," Losik said in an open letter shared online.

He added that "hundreds and thousands" of Belarusians asked him to stop and "await our joint victory in good health".

Losik, 28, is currently awaiting trial in the notorious Okrestina detention centre in Minsk.

He announced a hunger strike on December 15 last year after he was slapped with fresh charges that could result in up to eight years imprisonment.

Belarusian rights group Vyasna declared Losik a political prisoner and demanded his immediate release.

For months after the election saw President Alexander Lukashenko secure a sixth term, the ex-Soviet country was gripped by protests that were met with a crackdown on the opposition.

Last Saturday, more than 100 demonstrators were detained by police during street rallies in the capital Minsk and other cities.

Lukashenko's opponents believe the poll was rigged and political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran for president in place of her jailed husband, was the true winner.

Several Western leaders have refused to recognise the Belarus election results while the European Union has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies.

Related Topics

Election Riots Police Prisoner European Union Minsk Belarus June August December Opposition

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

1 hour ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

1 hour ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

1 hour ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.