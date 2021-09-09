UrduPoint.com

Japan Airlines To Raise 2.7 Bln USD As Travel Demand Remains Low

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Japan Airlines to raise 2.7 bln USD as travel demand remains low

TOKYO, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Japan Airlines Co. announced Thursday its plan of raising around 300 billion Yen (2.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in funding to enhance its financial position as demand for travel remains low amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline, usually known as JAL, said it is raising funds through subprime loans and bonds to avoid dilution of shares. The details about the capital raising plan will be announced on Friday.

In July, the seat occupancy rate for JAL's international flights was 23.

4 percent and that for domestic flights was 48.6 percent.

For the April-June period, JAL reported a net loss of 57.9 billion yen (526 million dollars) despite some increase in travel demand.

The company has not released its profit forecast for the current business year ending in March, explaining that it is hard to make projections amid the pandemic.

The figure of overseas passengers tumbled largely in Japan amid strict restrictions on border due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Related Topics

Business Company Japan March July Border Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding fest ..

Minal Khan enjoys every moment of her wedding festivities

11 minutes ago
 Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation wi ..

Hainan vows to further agricultural cooperation with African countries

7 minutes ago
 Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia reports 18,380 daily COVID-19 infections

7 minutes ago
 Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to att ..

Enterprises from over 40 countries, regions to attend 18th China-ASEAN Expo

9 minutes ago
 Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on elect ..

Shauzab criticizes opposition' reluctance on electoral reforms

9 minutes ago
 3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippine ..

3 dead, 31 missing as severe storm hits Philippines

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.