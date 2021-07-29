UrduPoint.com
Japan Court Upholds Jail Sentences For US Duo Over Ghosn Escape

Thu 29th July 2021

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A Tokyo court has upheld jail sentences for a US father-son duo who helped ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, as the pair waived their right to appeal.

At their final hearing earlier this month, former special forces operative Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison, and his son Peter to one year and eight months.

The men had admitted helping smuggle ex-auto tycoon Ghosn onto a private jet inside an audio equipment box in an audacious December 2019 escape.

"The verdict was fixed as of July 28" for the pair, a Tokyo District Court spokeswoman told AFP Thursday.

The Taylors and the prosecution both gave up their right to appeal within two weeks of the July 19 verdict, Kyodo news reported.

