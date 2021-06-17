UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Issue Vaccine Passport For Travel Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Japan to issue vaccine passport for travel abroad

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Japan said on Thursday it will make a vaccine passport available from next month for Japanese travellers, as governments around the world experiment with ways to relaunch tourism and business trips.

"We are preparing to issue a certificate of vaccination for those who need one... when they visit foreign countries," top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

The certificate will be paper-based rather than digital and will be issued by local governments from sometime next month, he said.

The European Union is working on a digital vaccine passport for this summer so it can welcome back badly needed tourists, and some EU countries plan to introduce certificates at the national level.

The EU version will feature information on whether a person has been vaccinated, or had the virus, tested negative, and recovered.

Last month, Washington said it was also considering special documentation for vaccinated Americans who want to travel abroad.

But the idea is controversial in some places, with conservative US states like Florida and Texas rejecting the idea of vaccine travel documents as a violation of peoples' basic rights.

In Japan, company officials have been keen for a vaccine document that would help reestablish business travel.

Japan's vaccine rollout started comparatively slowly, but has picked up pace in recent weeks. Just over six percent of the population is currently fully vaccinated.

The country's borders are closed to almost all foreign arrivals, though the rules will be relaxed for the Olympic Games, which open in Tokyo on July 23.

Related Topics

World Business Washington European Union Company Visit Tokyo Florida Japan July Olympics All From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Biden, Putin agree to resume nuclear talks, return ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi first city globally to receive maiden sh ..

9 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, United Nations Global Compact joi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.