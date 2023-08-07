Prague, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Japan's Nao Hibino completed a fairytale journey from lucky loser to champion as she beat Czech teenager Linda Noskova in straight sets on Monday to win the rain-hit Prague Open.

Hibino, 28, swept aside fourth seed Noskova 6-4, 6-1 in the final disrupted by rain.

She added a third WTA title to her previous wins at Tashkent in 2015 and Hiroshima in 2019.

The final had to be suspended when Hibino, the world number 136, was 4-1, 30-0 up in the second set because of rain plaguing the tournament since Saturday.

Hibino already had to complete her semi-final against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian on Monday morning, but she only spent five minutes on the court.

The rain washed out Saturday's programme and the semi-finals were postponed to Sunday, which were further delayed due to rain.

Noskova, 18, managed hers in straight sets, while Hibino's semi-final was suspended after five hours and three disruptions with the Japanese player leading 5-2 in the third set.

In windy and chilly conditions, the 71st-ranked Noskova started the final brilliantly and took a 3-0 lead, but Hibino came back fast.

More patient throughout the match, Hibino took the first set with a break of serve and then cruised on to take the honours as Noskova kept piling up errors, double-faulting on match point.