UrduPoint.com

Johannesburg Mayor Killed In Car Accident

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

Johannesburg mayor killed in car accident

Johannesburg, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The mayor of Johannesburg was killed in a car accident as he returned from campaigning with South Africa's president on Saturday, just over a month after being elected, his office said in a statement.

Jolidee Matongo, 46, was returning from a voter registration drive in Soweto township ahead of local elections when the accident happened.

"It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a tweet.

"Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation's economic centre of its second Executive Mayor in two months." Matongo's predecessor died from Covid-19 complications in July, and Matongo was elected on August 10.

Gauteng province premier David Makhura, who was also at the Soweto voter registration drive, said the news had left him "shocked and shattered".

"(Matongo) executed his duties with a cool and calm demeanour and remained committed to selflessly serving the citizens of Johannesburg," he added.

Photos posted on social media by Ramaphosa and Matongo himself from earlier in the afternoon showed the two men walking around Soweto talking to residents, Matongo dressed in a bright yellow tracksuit with the African National Congress party's logo on it.

Matongo was born in Soweto, according to the City of Johannesburg's website, and became a member of the ANC Youth League after taking up student politics at the age of 13.

Matongo's office said more details on the accident would be released "in due time".

Related Topics

Accident Social Media Student Car Died David Johannesburg South Africa July August Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

2 hours ago
 CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

9 hours ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.