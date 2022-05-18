Jordan launches oil exploration project in SE region

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:Jordan will start an oil exploration project in the Sarhan well, southeastern of the country.

Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Tuesday that the drilling operations of the project at the depth of 1,400 to 1,750 meters will start soon, according to a statement by the ministry.

The location for the drilling was determined as a result of a thorough study conducted by the ministry and the National Petroleum Company in cooperation with international consulting companies, he added.

The project comes as part of the ministry's efforts to explore natural resources for increasing self-reliance and achieving energy security, noted the minister.

Jordan has began its national program for oil exploration about 30 years ago, and has discovered the Hamza field in 1983 and the Risha gas field in 1987, he added.