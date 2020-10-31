UrduPoint.com
Journalist Murdered In Mexico, Sixth This Year

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this year

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A journalist has been shot dead in crime-ridden northern Mexico, authorities said Friday, the sixth such murder this year in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters.

Chihuahua state governor Javier Corral condemned the "cowardly" killing of Arturo Alba Medina in Ciudad Juarez near the US border.

Corral said on Twitter that he had told prosecutors to ensure the perpetrators are punished, adding: "Justice will be done." The 49-year-old journalist and television news show host was assassinated a few minutes after the end of his program on Thursday night, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

"This was clearly an execution and his media colleagues where he worked are afraid and don't know the reason for the crime," Balbina Flores, RSF representative in Mexico, told AFP.

Medina's last show included talk of police corruption, the alleged murder of a minor by state agents and clashes between drug traffickers, according to local media.

The journalist's body was found inside a vehicle along with eleven bullet shells, the reports said.

Chihuahua attorney general Cesar Augusto Peniche promised to give "all the resources available to the prosecution to resolve this case."

