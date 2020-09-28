UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Set To Rule In TikTok Case As Deadline Looms

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Judge set to rule in TikTok case as deadline looms

Washington, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A Federal judge readied a crucial decision Sunday on whether to allow or block a Trump administration ban on downloads of the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

US District Judge Carl Nichols, who has promised to rule on a TikTok request to block the president's order before it takes effect at 11:59 pm Sunday (0359 GMT Monday), heard arguments on the free-speech and national security implications of the Trump ban on the Chinese-owned app in a rare Sunday telephone hearing.

TikTok lawyer John Hall said a ban would be "punitive" and close off a public forum used by tens of millions of Americans.

In a written brief filed ahead of the hearing, TikTok lawyers said the ban was "arbitrary and capricious" and "would undermine data security" by blocking updates and fixes to the app used by some 100 million Americans.

The company also said the ban was unnecessary because negotiations were already underway to restructure the ownership of TikTok to address national security issues raised by the administration.

TikTok said the ban is not simply a business restriction but would "prohibit core constitutionally protected speech: videos composed by millions of Americans containing a vast array of individual expression, ranging from art to political speech." Government lawyers argued the president has a right to take national security actions, and said the ban was needed because of TikTok's links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

Even with Carlson's ruling apparently imminent, the drama could continue if either side chooses to appeal or seek an emergency order from a higher court.

- Implications for internet - TikTok filed the case in the US capital in response to an order this month by Trump. The company's lawyers claimed that even a temporary ban would "inflict devastating and irreparable harm" on the service by damaging its reputation and harming its commercial ties.

An amicus brief filed by Netchoice, a trade group which includes Google, Facebook and Twitter, said a ban could have important implications for the global internet.

"The government's actions are unprecedented in scope," the group said in its filing.

A ban would "also create a dangerous precedent," the brief said.

"The prohibition on any use of TikTok code by US developers for any purpose is effectively a ban on the building blocks of digital free expression." The trade group said a TikTok ban may be cited by China or other countries "as justification for banning or restricting the activities of US internet businesses, including US-based social media platforms." Earlier this month, Trump cited national security concerns and issued orders to ban both TikTok and the popular Chinese app WeChat, which has been put on hold in a separate court case in California.

But the TikTok order stops short of a full ban until November 12, giving parent firm ByteDance time to conclude a deal to transfer ownership of the app.

A tentative deal unveiled last weekend would make Silicon Valley giant Oracle the technology partner for TikTok and a stakeholder in a new entity to be known as TikTok Global.

Related Topics

Hearing Internet Google Technology Business China Social Media Facebook Twitter Lawyers Company Trump May November Sunday From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

2 hours ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

2 hours ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

3 hours ago

AED17.2 bn investments in bonds by Abu Dhabi-based ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.