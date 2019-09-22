UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Study Group Founder Calls On PM In New York

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:30 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Farooq Kathwari, the founder of Kashmir Study Group (KSG), a non-government body devoted to developing ideas that can lead to a resolution of the decades-old Kashmir conflict, Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan hours after his arrival in New York at the head of the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the prime minister urged Kathwari, a Srinagar-born Kashmiri-American, to further highlight the grave situation resulting from India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its blatant human rights violations so as to expose the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to the world, according to an official press release.

Present at the meeting were Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officials.

Kathwari had also served as member for United States President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi told reporters that the prime minister wanted to listen to Kashmiris from both parts of Kashmir ahead of his speech to the UN General Assembly on September 27.

