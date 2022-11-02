UrduPoint.com

Kenya Says Sends Troops To DRCongo To Fight Rebel Advance

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022

Nairobi, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Kenya deployed troops on Wednesday to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint regional operation against a rebel offensive, President William Ruto announced.

Armed groups in eastern DRC have stepped up attacks, reviving ancient animosities and unleashing a surge in tension with neighbouring Rwanda.

Leaders of the East African Community (EAC) agreed in April to establish a joint force to help restore security in the region.

Speaking at a ceremony in Nairobi, Ruto said the troops were "on a mission to protect humanity".

"As neighbours, the destiny of DRC is intertwined with ours," he added.

"We will not allow any armed groups, criminals and terrorists to deny us our shared prosperity." Kenya will command the force, which will also include soldiers from Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan.

A Rwandan contingent will be deployed along the border, after Kinshasa objected to Kigali's participation in any operations within the DRC.

Military officials in Nairobi declined to reveal the number of Kenyan soldiers involved, citing "obvious security reasons".

A UN force, known by its French acronym of MONUSCO, is already operating in the DRC. Uganda and Burundi also sent troops to the DRC earlier at the invitation of the Congolese government.

