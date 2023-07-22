Open Menu

Kohli Hits Landmark Ton But West Indies Fight Back

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back

PORT OF SPAIN , Trinidad and Tobago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Virat Kohli's 29th Test century highlighted a solid batting effort by India in getting to 438 batting first against the West Indies on the second day of the second and final Test at in Trinidad on Friday.

In response, on a Queen's Park Oval pitch offering little assistance for the bowlers, the home side were well placed at 86 for one in reply at the close. A repeat of the swift demolition West Indies suffered in the first Test in Dominica a week earlier seemed unlikely.

With a sense of occasion befitting someone of his vast experience and considerable success, Kohli reached three figures within minutes of the start of the day from his overnight score of 88.

A square-driven boundary off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel took Kohli to the landmark in his 500th international match and his determined demeanour throughout the innings suggested a monumental effort was in the making by the 34-year-old.

He was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph's direct hit at the non-striker's end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.

Kohli's innings spanned four-and-a-half hours. He faced 206 deliveries, stroking 11 fours. He dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja which restored India's ascendancy after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182 for four.

"This was an opportunity for me to stand up for the team and these are the sorts of occasions where I switch on completely," said the former captain on his first Test hundred outside of India for more than four years.

"The stats and milestones and all of that are for others to talk about," he emphasised. "If I do it in a situation where the team needs me that is more special because in 15-20 years' time the milestones won't matter but what will remain is the impact you left on the field and how you were able to help your team." Jadeja's was the other wicket to fall in the morning session for a composed 61. He was adjudged caught behind off Kemar Roach, television umpire Michael Gough overturning the "not out" verdict by on-field official Marais Erasmus.

Ravichandran Ashwin held the rest of the innings together before being last out to Roach for a 78-ball knock of 56. Roach and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican led the bowling effort with three wickets each.

Destroyer of the West Indies at Windsor Park Stadium, Ashwin, like all the Indian bowlers, found the placid pitch much less responsive.

It was only a poor shot by Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the final session which brought about his demise to Jadeja, leaving captain Kraigg Brathwaite and debutant Kirk McKenzie to carry the home side into the third day.

Related Topics

India Century Poor Trinidad Windsor Shannon Dominica Virat Kohli Jomel Warrican Marais Erasmus Michael Gough National University TV All From

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

9 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

9 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

9 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

9 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

9 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

9 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

9 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

9 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

9 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

9 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous