Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

Kuwait City, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains, some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints.

Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens returning from abroad to isolate for 14 days in luxury properties before they are permitted to re-enter society.

Kuwait has adopted the strictest measures in the Gulf to combat the spread of coronavirus. It has recorded more than 700 cases, and one death.

Plush hotels have turned into quarantine shelters, preparing to host around 60,000 Kuwaitis returning from countries including Italy, Germany, Iran, Egypt and Lebanon.

The first batch arrived two weeks ago, and for some accustomed to the best in life, their accommodation has proven less than satisfactory.