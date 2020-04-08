UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaitis Quibble In Five-star Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:00 AM

Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

Kuwait City, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains, some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints.

Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens returning from abroad to isolate for 14 days in luxury properties before they are permitted to re-enter society.

Kuwait has adopted the strictest measures in the Gulf to combat the spread of coronavirus. It has recorded more than 700 cases, and one death.

Plush hotels have turned into quarantine shelters, preparing to host around 60,000 Kuwaitis returning from countries including Italy, Germany, Iran, Egypt and Lebanon.

The first batch arrived two weeks ago, and for some accustomed to the best in life, their accommodation has proven less than satisfactory.

Related Topics

Iran Egypt Germany Italy Lebanon From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

8 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

9 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.