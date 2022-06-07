LAC organizes Hajj training programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council on Tuesday organized a Hajj training programme for women here at the Al-hamra Arts Center.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen expressed good wishes for pilgrims and said that it was an honour for Alhamra to organize the training sessions for the general public.

Master Trainer Hajj Rifat Naz, Nabira Andaleeb and Farhat Sahiba delivered lectures tothe participants.