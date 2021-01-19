UrduPoint.com
Last Head Of Imperial House Of Osman Dies At 88

Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Last head of imperial house of Osman dies at 88

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The last surviving head of the House of Osman, the royal dynasty that once ruled the Ottoman Empire – which ruled vast territories for six centuries, before it was replaced by the Turkish Republic – has died at age 88 in Syria.

Prince Dundar Abdulkerim Osmanoglu lost his life at a hospital on Monday in the Syrian capital Damascus, where he had been receiving treatment.

Commenting on the news, his nephew Prince Abdulhamid Kayihan Osmanoglu said: "My uncle Dundar had serious health problems and he was living in Damascus amid a war environment. We were trying hard to get him to Turkey, but unfortunately we could not." Abdulhamid Kayihan extended his condolences to the Turkish people over Osmanoglu's passin

