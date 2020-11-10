UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Back In Lockdown Over Virus Uptick

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Lebanon back in lockdown over virus uptick

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Tuesday announced a fresh two-week lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus despite a grinding economic crisis that has already battered businesses.

"We've reached a stage of critical danger as private and public hospitals don't have the capacity to receive severe cases," Hassan Diab said in a televised address.

He said the lockdown, with limited exemptions, would go into force from Saturday until November 30.

The outgoing premier, who stepped down in the wake of a devastating August 4 explosion at Beirut's port, said some industries will be excluded from restrictions.

The health sector and other vital industries would also be allowed to operate, he said, without providing details.

The airport too will remain open, Lebanese media cited the Higher Defence Council as saying.

Lebanon, a country of six million people has recorded more than 95,000 Covid-19 cases, including 732 deaths since February.

The number of new cases soared last week with the daily virus tally hitting unprecedented highs several days in a row.

A first country-wide lockdown imposed in March was effective in stemming the spread of the virus, and restrictions were gradually lifted as summer beckoned people outdoors.

But Diab on Tuesday said the blast at Beirut's port had led Lebanon to "lose control" over its Covid-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Beirut Lebanon February March August November Media From Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

23 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

25 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

40 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.