Lebanon Police Clash With Retired Servicemen Amid Economic Woes

September 26, 2022

Lebanon police clash with retired servicemen amid economic woes

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Lebanese police clashed on Monday with retired servicemen during a protest against deteriorating living conditions in the country.

The violence erupted as Parliament convened to discuss the country's state budget amid growing public anger over economic difficulties.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, police used tear gas canisters and iron barriers to prevent retired servicemen from forcing their way into the Parliament building.

The Lebanese National news Agency said lawmaker Jamil Sayyed joined protesters to show solidarity with the retired servicemen.

Monday's session to discuss the state budget was held after a delay of nine months due to differences between parliamentary blocks.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive Currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

