Leeds Stall Man City's Title March, Last-gasp Liverpool End Anfield Losing Streak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Leeds stall Man City's title march, last-gasp Liverpool end Anfield losing streak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Manchester City's march to the Premier League title stalled on Saturday as 10-man Leeds beat the runaway leaders 2-1, while Liverpool ended a six-game losing streak at Anfield as Trent Alexander-Arnold's late strike sealed a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Chelsea moved back ahead of Liverpool in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League, though, as the Blues thrashed Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park.

City are counting down to their third title in four seasons, but Stuart Dallas's stoppage-time strike leaves them still needing 11 points from their last six games to clinch the crown.

Just a fourth league defeat of the season for the leaders came after Pep Guardiola made seven changes following their midweek Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

With Kevin De Bruyne on the bench at the Etihad, City were below their best and made to pay by a lively Leeds side that move up to ninth in their first season back in the top flight after a 16-year absence.

"We did not create enough for the forwards. It is part of the game," Guardiola said.

"When they defend in the way they were you have to stop them running and we did not do that." Leeds took the lead three minutes before half-time when Dallas took Patrick Bamford's lay-off on the edge of the area and hit a firm low shot that left Ederson rooted to the spot as it rebounded in off the post.

Moments later, Leeds defender Liam Cooper was dismissed for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Referee Andre Marriner initially booked Cooper after he caught the Brazilian on the knee, but changed his decision to a red card after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

City equalised in the 76th minute when Bernardo Silva flicked the ball into the path of Ferran Torres and the Spaniard clipped his shot past Illan Meslier.

But in the first minute of stoppage time, City were caught by brilliant Leeds counter.

Dallas raced onto a fine through ball from Ezgjan Alioski and guided a cool finish past Ederson.

