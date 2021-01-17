UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Envoys To Vote On Key Proposal For New Executive: UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Libya envoys to vote on key proposal for new executive: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Envoys at talks aimed at ending nearly a decade of war in Libya will vote Monday on a mechanism to choose an interim executive that would govern until polls in December, a top UN official said.

The talks, held first in Tunis and now in Geneva, are designed to pave the way for elections on December 24.

"The plenary will vote on this mechanism on Monday," Stephanie Williams, head of the United Nations support mission in Libya, told journalists on Saturday.

Monday's vote concerns a "temporary unified executive authority that will be replaced by a permanently democratically elected government, chosen by the Libyan people on December 24 of this year," said Williams.

"It embodies the principles of full inclusivity, transparency and fair representation across regions and within different population groups," she said.

"As I have repeatedly stated, this is a Libyan-Libyan solution. Our role is to support and facilitate." Libya was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled Kadhafi.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) controls Tripoli and most of the west, while a rival administration dominated by military strongman Khalifa Haftar controls Benghazi and the east.

A fragile ceasefire between the two sides, agreed in Geneva last October, has largely held despite a threat by Haftar last month to resume fighting.

Related Topics

United Nations Vote Tripoli Geneva Tunis Libya October December Government Top

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

2 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

2 hours ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

2 hours ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

2 hours ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.