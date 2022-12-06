UrduPoint.com

Livakovic Continuing Croatian Tradition With Shoot-out Heroics

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Livakovic continuing Croatian tradition with shoot-out heroics

Doha, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Dominik Livakovic said that he was continuing a Croatian tradition after his penalty shoot-out heroics against Japan on Monday put his country into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Livakovic saved three of Japan's four penalties after a 1-1 draw to end the Blue Samurai's adventure in Qatar and set up a last-eight clash with either Brazil or South Korea.

Croatia won twice on penalties during their run to the 2018 final and prevailed again at Al Janoub Stadium.

"I continued the tradition of my predecessor. I think it is more instinct than any analysis of the takers you have in front of you," he told reporters.

"I don't think they were difficult penalties to save, they weren't perfect penalties, and thank God for that.

" He added: "It's a great feeling... Thank God all ended well... This is the most cherished moment in my career." Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised Livakovic for his display, choosing to focus on the saves rather than the poor penalties taken by Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida.

"I don't think we succumbed to the pressure, I think the goalkeeper was great," he said.

"Japan's players played 120 minutes bravely and the players who took penalty kicks were also courageous.

"Of course we wanted to win and the result is very unfortunate but... it does not negate the effort of the players. They should be confident they can play on world stage. They showed how good they can play in the World Cup."

Related Topics

World Poor Qatar Brazil Japan South Korea 2018 God All Coach

Recent Stories

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sind ..

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sindh University

1 hour ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Pla ..

Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Places - Legal Information Portal

1 hour ago
 Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quar ..

Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quarter-finals

1 hour ago
 Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

1 hour ago
 SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University ..

SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women's Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government fo ..

Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government for 'Failed' Migration Policy - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.