UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Great Fowler Parts Ways With Brisbane Roar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:20 AM

Liverpool great Fowler parts ways with Brisbane Roar

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler's time as coach of Australian side Brisbane Roar ended Monday, with the club blaming the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fowler was appointed in April last year and he set about overhauling the squad, lifting them to fourth in the table before the A-League was suspended on March 24.

He headed back to England and had been non-committal when asked by British media when he would return.

"I would like to thank the club for the opportunity, and the Brisbane Roar FC fans for the warm welcome and support for me and the team. We are very proud of what we achieved," Fowler said in a statement.

The club cited "the current and ongoing coronavirus situation" as the reason for Fowler's departure.

"We are disappointed that the global pandemic has impacted our plans together but completely understand that family comes first during these difficult times," said club deputy chairman Chris Fong.

Anyone entering Australia currently must undergo a 14-day quarantine and time was running out for Fowler to return with the league due to resume on July 16.

He played 369 matches for Liverpool, scoring 183 goals in two stints between 1993 and 2007. He also played for Leeds, Cardiff and Blackburn before a spell in the A-League with the now-defunct North Queensland.

Fowler was capped 26 times by England, scoring seven goals.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Liverpool Cardiff Leeds March April July Family Media Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 June 2020

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

11 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

11 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

12 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.