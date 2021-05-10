UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Museums To Remain Close From May 10 To May16

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

Lok Virsa Museums to remain close from May 10 to May16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Museums would remain closed from May 10 to May 16 in line with the directions of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

According to NIFTH, "In line with the directions of NCOC, for slowing down the curve of COVID-19 pandemic during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, both the Museums Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument administered by Lok Virsa would remain closed during the time period.

Lok Virsa Museums would reopen after Eid-ul-Fitr and connecting weekly holidays on Monday, May 17 with COVID reduced timings of 10 am to 6 pm.

