Lok Virsa to organize exhibition 'Silver Linings 'from Dec 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) –Lok Virsa would organize two-week long solo exhibition titled "Silver Linings" by Arif Mahmood from December 6.

The Karachi-born artist has made two more additions to his poetic series of photographs - Silver Linings.

The artist has been collecting photos of shrines and mosques since the beginning of his career as a photo-journalist. In Silver Linings, he explores the limitlessness of the Sufi experience.

This compilation consists of his work from 1988 to 2020.

Arif Mahmood's Silver Linings is an introspective journey that he took after the death of his mother, who was a seasoned traveller of the mystical path.

The exhibition would be held at NIFT Art Gallery. COVID-19 SOPSs will be followed, masks mandatory.