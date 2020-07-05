Lyon edge Nice in first match between Ligue 1 teams in four months

Lyon, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :One day short of four months after the last meeting between two French Ligue 1 clubs, Lyon beat visiting Nice 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday.

Houssem Aouar scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the fifth minute after Nice goalie Walter Benitez had fouled Moussa Dembele.

Lyon lost the last match of the 28th round of the season 1-0 away to Lille to drop to seventh, which became their final position when the season was abandoned, despite their protests, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nice had won their last game the day before 2-1 against Monaco to finish fifth.

On Saturday, for the friendly played behind closed doors, both teams started only five of the men who began their final league games.

Lyon, who face Paris Saint-Germain in the French League Cup final on July 31, also kept Memphis Depay, who missed the final league game, on the bench.

The Dutchman had scored four goals when the club returned to action with a 12-0 win over Swiss sixth division club US Port Valais in Evian on Wednesday.

Nice, who do not have a competitive match until the next Ligue 1 season begins on August 22, have been busy during the enforced break recruiting five players and gave a debut to Hassane Kamara on the left.

Nice boss Patrick Vieira made nine changes at half time, giving teenage January signing Alexis Trouillet his club debut.

Lyon made three changes at the break but brought on seven players, including Memphis, during the second half.