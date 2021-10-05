Macron says wants 'calming down' in Algeria relations

Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he hoped that relations with Algeria could become pacified after a row over visas and critical comments by Paris towards Algiers.

"My wish is for a calming down because I think it's better to talk and to make progress," Macron told the France Inter broadcaster, adding that his relations with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune were "truly cordial".