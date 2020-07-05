UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madagascar Re-imposes Lockdown Amid Surge In Virus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:20 PM

Madagascar re-imposes lockdown amid surge in virus cases

Antananarivo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Madagascar has placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in coronavirus infections, two months after the restrictions were eased, the presidency announced Sunday.

"The Analamanga region (under which the capital is situated) is returning to full lockdown," the presidency said in a statement.

No traffic will be allowed in or out of the region starting Monday until July 20.

A strict curfew will be imposed on street movement by people.

"Only one person per household is allowed to go out into the street between 6:00 am (0400 GMT) and 12:00 pm (1000 GMT)," said the statement.

The measures have been taken "because of the spread of the epidemic and the increase of COVID-19 cases," it added.

Used to registering dozens of coronavirus cases a day, Madagascar has in recent days seen an exponential rise in daily numbers, jumping to a record 216 cases on Saturday.

The latest tally came after 675 people were tested.

Nearly 24,000 tests have so far been conducted on the impoverished island.

By Sunday the country had a cumulative 2,728 cases, including 29 deaths since the virus was first detected on the Indian ocean island on March 20.

All government meetings will now be held via video conferencing, while court hearings have been suspended.

In April, President Andry Rajoelina launched a local herbal concoction he claimed prevents and cures the novel coronavirus.

Rajoelina has been promoting the brew for export, saying it is the country's "green gold" which will "change history".

The potential benefits of Covid-Organics, a tonic derived from artemisia -- a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment -- and other indigenous herbs, have not been validated by any scientific study.

Related Topics

India Traffic Antananarivo Madagascar March April July Sunday Gold From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

41 minutes ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

3 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

4 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.