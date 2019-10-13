UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majestic Biles Sets Record Of 24 World Gymnastics Medals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Majestic Biles sets record of 24 world gymnastics medals

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :US gymnastics queen Simone Biles won her fourth gold at the world championships in the women's beam final on Sunday to set a new all-time record of 24 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old also extended her own record of 18 worlds golds after success earlier this week in the team, all-round and vault events with the USA team in Stuttgart.

China's Liu Tingting, 19, took silver on the beam with 16-year-old team-mate Li Shijia earning bronze.

Her victory on the beam makes Biles the most decorated gymnast in history, bettering the previous all-time record of 23 world medals won by men's star Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in the 1990s.

Biles can yet add to her dazzling record, and finish these championships in Stuttgart with five golds, as the favourite to win the women's floor final later on Sunday afternoon.

The only blot on Biles' near-perfect record so far in Stuggart came in Saturday's uneven bars final when she finished fifth.

Related Topics

USA World Stuttgart Belarus Women Sunday Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

6 minutes ago

National Election Committee announces final result ..

1 hour ago

Jersey cricketers &quot;hoping to create history&q ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation encourages employees to sign &# ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches World Logistics Passport

3 hours ago

Final results of 2019 FNC elections announced

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.