UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Reports 71 New Cases, 10,576 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Malaysia reports 71 new cases, 10,576 in total

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 71 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 10,576.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 69 are local transmissions, most from Malaysia's eastern state of Sabah.

Another 64 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged cases to 9,666, or 91.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 777 active cases, six are being held in intensive care units and two of those are in need of assisted breathing. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 133.

Related Topics

Malaysia All From

Recent Stories

Dean Jones dies of cardiac-arrest in Mumbai

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

36 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

46 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

29 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

29 minutes ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.