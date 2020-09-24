Malaysia reports 71 new cases, 10,576 in total

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Malaysia reported 71 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 10,576.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 69 are local transmissions, most from Malaysia's eastern state of Sabah.

Another 64 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged cases to 9,666, or 91.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 777 active cases, six are being held in intensive care units and two of those are in need of assisted breathing. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 133.