Malaysia sees fresh high of 15,573 daily COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported 15,573 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 980,491, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference that 32 of the new cases are imported and 15,541 are local transmissions.

Another 144 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 7,718.

Some 10,094 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 825,387, or 84.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 147,386 active cases, 939 are being held in intensive care units and 456 of those are in need of assisted breathing.