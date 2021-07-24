UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Sees Fresh High Of 15,573 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 144 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Malaysia sees fresh high of 15,573 daily COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Malaysia reported 15,573 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 980,491, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press conference that 32 of the new cases are imported and 15,541 are local transmissions.

Another 144 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 7,718.

Some 10,094 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 825,387, or 84.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 147,386 active cases, 939 are being held in intensive care units and 456 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Related Topics

Malaysia All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

21 minutes ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

36 minutes ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2021 - Incredible platform ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.