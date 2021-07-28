UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's SMEs GDP Contract 7.3 Pct In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Malaysia's SMEs GDP contract 7.3 pct in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Malaysia's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 7.3 percent to 512.8 billion Ringgit (about 121.19 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malaysia's businesses, official data showed Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the prolonged health crisis caused by the pandemic in 2020 has affected Malaysia's businesses especially the SMEs.

The nationwide movement control order which includes various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a decline of all Malaysia's economic sectors, it added.

"The SMEs' GDP for the year 2020 contracted 7.

3 percent, higher than the decline in Malaysia's GDP and Non-SMEs GDP which registered negative 5.6 percent and negative 4.6 percent respectively. Since 2004, this was the first time the SMEs performance was lower than Malaysia's GDP and Non-SMEs GDP," it said.

SMEs contributed 38.2 percent to Malaysia's total GDP last year.

According to the DOSM, SMEs GDP for all sectors recorded a negative growth in 2020.

SMEs value added for the services sector decreased 9.2 percent in 2020; construction sector declined by 15.4 percent; manufacturing sector fell 2.9 percent; mining and quarrying sector dropped by 7.1 percent; agriculture sector slipped 0.3 percent.

Related Topics

Agriculture Malaysia 2020 All Billion

Recent Stories

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

4 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

4 minutes ago

UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine D ..

4 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" leads Chinese box office chart

4 minutes ago

Experts term hepatitis vaccination as need of hour ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.