Mali Coup Leader To Be Invested As Transitional President Monday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Mali coup leader to be invested as transitional president Monday

Bamako, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Mali coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita will be invested as transitional president on Monday, according to a statement released on social media on Thursday.

The Malian government, although dismissed, published on Facebook a letter from the foreign affairs ministry inviting ambassadors and heads of international organisations to attend the ceremony at 10 a.m. (1000 GMT) in the capital Goma on Monday.

Last August Mali strongman Goita led a first coup against elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, following mass protests over perceived corruption and a bloody jihadist insurgency.

After the takeover, the military agreed to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister.

But in a move that provoked diplomatic uproar, soldiers last week detained transitional president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them on Thursday while saying that they had resigned.

Mali's constitutional court completed Goita's rise to full power last Friday by naming him transitional president.

His investiture ceremony is expected to lead to the nomination of a prime minister. The international community has called for a civilian to be given the post.

Sources close to the military said the president taking the oath of office was a prerequisite for naming a prime minister.

