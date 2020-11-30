UrduPoint.com
Mali, Foreign Military Bases Attacked In North: Sources

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Malian and foreign military bases in three Mali towns came under attack from mortars and rockets on Monday in the north of the country, military sources said.

No victims were immediately reported in the attacks on Menaka, Gao and Kidal in what appeared to be a rare coordinated assault on foreign forces operating in Mali.

Mali is struggling with an Islamist insurgency that began in the north but has since spread to the centre of the country and spilled over into neighbouring states Burkina Faso and Niger.

French military forces have around 5,000 troops in the Sahel as part of its anti-jihadist operations, and thousands UN peacekeepers are also operating in Mali.

