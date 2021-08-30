UrduPoint.com

Man Utd Confirm Cavani To Miss Uruguay World Cup Games

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Man Utd confirm Cavani to miss Uruguay World Cup games

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Manchester United confirmed on Monday that Edinson Cavani will miss Uruguay's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador after his call-up was withdrawn by the Uruguayan Football Association.

The Premier League announced last week that its clubs will not release players for international matches played in countries on the United Kingdom government's red-list for travel.

Players who do travel to red-list countries on international duty have not been given an exemption from quarantine on their return so would have to spend 10 days in a government-allocated hotel.

"Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is set to remain in England during the international break, after his call-up for the Uruguay squad was withdrawn," United said in a statement.

A further complication for South American internationals is that the third round of qualifiers is due to take place on Thursday, September 9, just hours before many are supposed to be in action for their clubs.

Spain's La Liga failed in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the weekend for clubs to be able to refuse to release their players after FIFA extended the window for international games by two days.

CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, is trying to make up for lost time after March's World Cup qualifiers were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the united stance of Premier League clubs last week, Aston Villa have allowed Argentine duo Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia to travel on the agreement they miss their country's third qualifier against Bolivia.

Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were also pictured on social media travelling with Martinez and Buendia.

Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp said on Friday his players affected will not be travelling as the quarantine conditions could see them miss multiple games.

Brazilian trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino and Egypt's Mohamed Salah are therefore not set to travel.

"It's not even close to a spa hotel, it's eating and waiting and sleeping," said Klopp.

"As the clubs we cannot do that not only because we play games in that time but because without being positive (for coronavirus) they lose 10 days of training.

"Without any chance of moving you lose muscle. I's a real risk for the boys if they have to then play three, four or five days after 10 days in quarantine."

Related Topics

Football World Egypt Social Media Hotel FIFA Ecuador United Kingdom Bolivia Peru Uruguay Manchester United March September From Government Agreement Premier League Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

40 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

46 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.