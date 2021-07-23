Manchester United sign Sancho on five-year deal from Dortmund

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced Friday.

No fee for the five-year contract was disclosed but British media reports said Sancho had moved from Germany in a deal worth £73 million ($100 million).

"I'll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," Sancho told manutd.com.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League," the 21-year-old added.