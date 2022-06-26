UrduPoint.com

Mass Foundation To Present Drama At Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Mass Foundation to present drama at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :A theatre company, Mass Foundation, will present a drama 'Rishtyaan Da Ki Rakhiye Naam' on July 1 and 2, here at Alhamra Arts Centre.

It will be a theatrical drama, based on a short story of 'Toba Tek Singh' by renowned novelist Saadat Hassan Manto.

The play was written by renowned Indian playwright, Atam Jeet Singh, and directed by Mass Foundation President Amir Nawaz.

Amir Nawaz said here on Sunday that Mass Foundation was the first theatre company in Pakistan to offer plays in three major languages Urdu, Punjabi and English as well as silent theatre not only in Pakistan but also in other countries.

He said the play was performed hundreds of times in Punjabi, Hindi and urdu in India, Canada and the USA by over 50 different groups, adding that the play had been given the status of a classic in Punjabi language drama literature in the syllabus of various courses of different universities of India.

He said that Atil Sharma and Sohail Rana composed the music for the performance in"Rashtiyaan Da Ki Rakhiye Naam" while the other music was composed by Music ComposerImran Nawaz.

