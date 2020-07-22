Mbappe to stay at PSG next season 'whatever happens'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Kylian Mbappe said on Tuesday he would remain with French champions Paris Saint-Germain next season "whatever happens" despite repeated speculation over his future.

"I'm here. I'm part of the project for a fourth year," Mbappe, 21, told BeIn Sport during half-time of PSG's friendly against Celtic at the Parc des Princes.

"The club's 50-year anniversary is an important one in the eyes of the club, the supporters, of everyone, so I will be here whatever happens.""I'm going to try and bring back trophies with the team and give the best of myself," added Mbappe, who arrived at PSG from Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth 180 million Euros (208 million).

Real Madrid have regularly been linked with a move for Mbappe, but club president Florentino Perez said last week the Spanish champions would not make any big signings this summer.