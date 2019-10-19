Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell Friday attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops from Syria as "a strategic nightmare" that will help Washington's foes and hurt its allies.

"Withdrawing US forces from Syria is a grave strategic mistake," McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post.

"It will leave the American people and homeland less safe, embolden our enemies, and weaken important alliances."His comments come after Trump Wednesday defended his decision to pull US troops out of Syria as "strategically brilliant."