UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McConnell Slams Trump's Syria Withdrawal As 'strategic Nightmare'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

McConnell slams Trump's Syria withdrawal as 'strategic nightmare'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell Friday attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops from Syria as "a strategic nightmare" that will help Washington's foes and hurt its allies.

"Withdrawing US forces from Syria is a grave strategic mistake," McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post.

"It will leave the American people and homeland less safe, embolden our enemies, and weaken important alliances."His comments come after Trump Wednesday defended his decision to pull US troops out of Syria as "strategically brilliant."

Related Topics

Senate Syria Washington Trump Congress Post From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

10 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

11 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.