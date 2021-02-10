Media blackout in Poland to protest new ad tax

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Poland's main private channel TVN and radio stations went off air and newspapers blacked out their front pages on Wednesday to protest against a proposed advertising tax for non-state outlets.

"This is where your favourite programme was supposed to be," read a white message on a black background on the TVN24 news channel.

In a statement to AFP, the channel, owned by the US group Discovery, said the government proposal had "the intention of restricting their pluralism and freedom of expression".

The front pages of dozens of national newspapers including the most widely read dailies Fakt and Gazeta Wyborcza had a message in white on a black background reading "Media Without Choice".

Their websites were also blacked out.